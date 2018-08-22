You are here
More than infrastructure and connectivity
The Belt and Road Initiative is not just a Chinese idea but a global development that creates jobs, alleviates poverty and improves living standards.
IN 2013, President Xi Jinping announced a very ambitious One Belt, One Road Initiative as a major international development strategy to promote cooperation and connectivity between Asian, European and African countries. This is a very ambitious initiative of unprecedented scale, the reach of
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg