You are here

Home > Opinion

Nafta is dead - long live Nafta

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

WHEN the North American Free Trade Agreement took effect in 1994, it was widely regarded - by friend and foe alike - as an ambitious experiment in economic engineering. To advocates, it promised the benefits of stronger economic growth for its three member countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States. To its adversaries, it threatened the loss of well-paid US manufacturing jobs to low-wage countries.

Even before he was president, Donald Trump was among Nafta's fiercest critics. During the campaign, he pledged to overhaul or terminate it. Now he has fulfilled his promise, unveiling a new, tentative US-Mexico trade agreement. Critics say it will raise car prices, while Mr Trump and his allies argue that it will promote good US jobs.

His next task is to coerce or cajole Canada into joining the agreement and then killing the Nafta label. "I like to call this deal the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement. I think it's an elegant name," he said in a phone conversation with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. "I think Nafta has a lot of bad connotations for the United States, because it was a rip-off."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But by whatever label, any revised trade agreement will look a lot like Nafta. The Trump administration contends that it made breakthroughs in protecting "intellectual property" (patents, copyrights, trade secrets) and in opening markets for digital technology. Time will tell whether these claims amount to much. Otherwise, Nafta's major accomplishment - eliminating most tariffs among the three countries - would remain.

The one area where the new agreement is starkly more protectionist involves cars and trucks. All along, Mr Trump has aimed to shift more production from low-wage countries to the high-wage United States. He would achieve this goal by imposing a variety of conditions that vehicle manufacturers would have to meet to be exempt from a 2.5 per cent tariff.

First, the local content of these qualifying vehicles - required production in North America - would be raised from the existing level of 62.5 per cent to 75 per cent. Next, there would be a requirement that between 40 per cent and 45 per cent of the vehicles' content would have to come from workers earning at least US$16 an hour. This would be a huge boost for many Mexican auto workers, where hourly pay averages about US$3, reports The Washington Post's Heather Long. By contrast, US autoworkers average US$22 an hour.

The point, says an administration fact sheet, is to "support better jobs for United States producers and workers by requiring that a significant portion of vehicle content be made with high-wage labour".

The content requirements would pressure many auto parts' suppliers to keep their operations in the United States or to relocate factories that had moved abroad to return, according to the fact sheet.

Nor is this all, says economist Jeffrey J Schott of the Peterson Institute, a critic of the agreement. "There are layers and layers of requirements," he notes. For example, 70 per cent of the steel, aluminium and glass in vehicles must come from North American sources.

Indeed, the requirements are so complex that many auto companies may decide that complying with them is not worth the trouble, Mr Schott says. Companies may determine that paying the 2.5 per cent tariff is the least costly alternative.

However, that might not be the end of the story. Mr Trump is also considering raising car tariffs as high as 25 per cent because the industry is said to be vital to national security. This would, quite probably, result in hefty price increases and dampened production, hurting American consumers, workers and auto companies. In the worst of all possible worlds, everyone loses. THE WASHINGTON POST WRITERS GROUP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

skyline.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening