No spike in April 2020 numbers for business cessations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WE refer to the article "Over 8,500 business entities close shop in April; highest in recent years" (The Business Times, May 11, 2020), which reported that the number of business entities that closed in April 2020 as being more than double the number of cessations in March 2020, citing data from...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes