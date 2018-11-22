Noble - too much faith in a 'clean' audit?

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE authorities finally took action on Tuesday to probe locally listed Noble Group, more than three years after the first reports of accounting irregularities surfaced at the Hong Kong-based commodities trader.
Explaining why it took three years before they commenced investigations
