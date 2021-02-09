Of RCEP, business, and a less messy bowl of noodles

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed on Nov 15, 2020, at the virtually held 37th Asean Summit under the watchful eye of the international media. This came after an eight-year rollercoaster ride of negotiations, including the withdrawal of India - one of Asia's major...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes