Omnibus law charts new direction for Indonesia

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ONCE again Indonesia finds itself at a critical crossroads. An economy that is fast contracting, millions of workers either laid off or facing unemployment, a health pandemic that shows no signs of abating and widespread street demonstrations.
The country has been here before. Having...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes