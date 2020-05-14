You are here

Open source software for public good

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

A MAJOR weapon in combating the transmission of Covid-19 is contact tracing. In March 2020, Singapore launched TraceTogether - the world's first consent-based contact tracing app which utilises a privacy preserving protocol to anonymise and encrypt BlueTooth proximity data shared between mobile...

