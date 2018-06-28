You are here

Home > Opinion

Reds vs Blues: America's two political tribes are at it again

The good thing is that it is mostly a war of words conducted in social media.
Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20180628_DT_3483395.jpg
The results of recent opinion polls suggest that, if anything, the attacks on the president over the issue of illegal immigration have produced a backlash among Republicans. More than 90 per cent of them now stand behind him.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

IN his 2009 sci-fi novel The City & The City, British author China Miéville imagines two cities, Beszel and Ul Qoma, who occupy the same geographic space but whose residents speak different languages, use distinct alphabets, embrace divergent cultures, and even look and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

BT_20180628_NAJIB28_3483888.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian police to quiz Najib and wife soon over haul of riches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening