You are here
Regulatory enforcement is key to rebuilding trust in market
SGX, other regulators must ensure proper investigations and enforcement.
SEVERAL years ago, a few Malaysian directors were in town for a conference. As I was driving them to dinner, one of the directors said he had been reprimanded by Bursa Malaysia for breaches of listing rules. Rather coincidentally, that director's phone rang. The call was from his company
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg