You are here

Home > Opinion
MIND THE GAP

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

There are many insurance products structured as an all-in-one savings endowment plus income distribution in retirement as well as unit trusts with income distribution
Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
The need for income in retirement is surely one that causes anxiety to savers. If you have managed to accumulate a sizeable lump sum by your 60s when you have ceased to work, that is a feat.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE NEED for income in retirement is surely one that causes anxiety to savers. If you have managed to accumulate a sizeable lump sum by your 60s when you have ceased to work, that is a feat. But the next challenge is: What do you invest in that will yield a regular income, incur minimum

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
5 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_JABEERSMOA_3719474.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Consumer

APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

BP_NYSE_110319_6.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

New source of inspiration needed for bull market to continue its fine run

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening