You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

Russia asserting itself more in Asia-Pac in growing partnership with China

Fri, Sep 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

VLADIMIR Putin and Xi Jinping deepened bilateral ties in Vladivostock on Tuesday at the Eastern Economic Forum. This week's conference, hosted by Mr Putin, represents an attempt by Moscow to assert itself more in the Asia-Pacific in growing partnership with Beijing with which it has a burgeoning

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2018-07-27T062152Z_1004441344_RC1F3D6EFA00_RTRMADP_3_INDONESIA-ECONOMY-RUPIAH.JPG
Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesia still a draw for startups despite depreciating rupiah

BT_20180913_JLHELIPAD13_3560927.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

Soilbuild joins US$5m early-stage funding round for fintech lender

BT_20180913_YOHORIZON_3560966.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers' S$1.1 billion tender sale ends with no takers

Most Read

1 A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure
2 TT International unit Big Box Singapore starts liquidation proceedings
3 Dalai Lama says 'Europe belongs to Europeans'
4 Horizon Towers' S$1.1 billion tender sale ends with no takers
5 Singapore's small builders seen facing debt troubles amid curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

techno.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Technology

Accuron MedTech opens S$10m technology centre in Tuas to incubate portfolio firms

techno.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-cbd-120918.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

More Singaporeans find jobs, but long-term unemployment rate rises: MOM

Sep 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering unit to acquire GE's aircraft part manufacturer for US$630m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening