Saving most vulnerable people from Covid-19

Protecting nursing home residents and healthcare staff caring for them should be top priority as economies reopen.
Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200604_SJSAVE_4135448.jpg
Using all available forms of testing to detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus and the level of antibodies in infected people will aid in efforts to deploy "infection control" measures and understand risk.
PHOTO: AFP

IN MASSACHUSETTS, which has a population of close to seven million, over 6,000 people have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of March. But one relatively small group - including about 38,000 people, or 0.5 per cent of the state's population - accounts for 60 per cent of these deaths. This...

