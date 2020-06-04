Saving most vulnerable people from Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
IN MASSACHUSETTS, which has a population of close to seven million, over 6,000 people have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of March. But one relatively small group - including about 38,000 people, or 0.5 per cent of the state's population - accounts for 60 per cent of these deaths. This...
