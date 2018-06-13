You are here
Scrapping stock trading link means a missed opportunity
Companies would have access to a larger pool of liquidity. Funding costs would be lower. The market would be more attractive for international investors.
HAVING scrapped the high-speed rail (HSR) link with Singapore, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed announced last week that he now wants to review the planned stock market trading link between the two countries, which is supposed to be operational by the end of the year.
This might
