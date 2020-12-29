Scrutinising environmental risk in portfolios: time for action

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
A CONSULTATION exercise by the Monetary Authority in Singapore in June has put the fund management industry on notice that environmental risk assessment will be put front and centre of portfolio management and overall governance.
Based on a set of guidelines, consideration of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes