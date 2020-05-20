Shaping the new normal for Asia grocery retail

Get our introductory offer at only
GROCERY retailers around the world learned from Asia's early experience in confronting Covid-19. Now, Asian executive teams are at the forefront of the retail sector's next challenge - to accelerate into the recovery.
It is a task fraught with uncertainty. Will there be multiple waves?...
