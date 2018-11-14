Singapore: A global gateway for Russian enterprises?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
VLADIMIR Putin's visit to Singapore this week, for the first time in almost 20 years in power, highlights the growing importance of Singapore as the gateway for the Russian economy and enterprises into Asia.
The Russia-Singapore Business Forum (RSBF) 2018 earlier this year concluded that
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg