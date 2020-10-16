Singapore can help region emerge stronger, better, more sustainable

Get our introductory offer at only
ONE positive development emerging from the current pandemic is the aim not only to recover but to emerge stronger and better. To many, moreover, "better" also means to be more sustainable. Pre-pandemic concerns about climate change and goals for sustainable development are receiving new emphasis...
