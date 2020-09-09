Singapore faces far graver issues than foreign workforce in our midst

Get our introductory offer at only
THE issue of foreign labour in Singapore was given a full and proper airing last week, with Members of Parliament across the political divide taking the opportunity to voice the grievances of Singaporeans who have been displaced by foreigners in the job market.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien...
