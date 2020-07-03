Singapore, NZ, Chile show the way in next-gen trade agreements

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
LAST month, in a low-key, virtual signing ceremony, three Asia-Pacific governments took an important step that we may look back on as a turning point in international commerce. Singapore, New Zealand and Chile signed a new kind of trade agreement - the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes