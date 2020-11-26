You are here

Home > Opinion

Singapore's a small red dot, but a global node

This country may be small, but has three value propositions to offer by way of positive contributions to the region and beyond in the new digital world.
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201126_PSFNODE_4342068.jpg
Singapore will be one of the world's first few countries with clear rules on digital tokens. This legal clarity paves the way for inclusive digital finance.
BT FILE PHOTO

IN JULY 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued a consultation paper, "The New Omnibus Act for the Financial Sector". Among the regulatory power it seeks to expand, of great significance is the regulation of Virtual Asset (or digital token) Service Providers (VASP) created in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for