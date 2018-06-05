You are here
OPINION
Singapore's clout in global commodities trading can soothe troubled waters
WE ARE now seeing headlines almost daily about US-Chinese trade tensions, Brexit deals and Korean summits - all of which are keeping global trade in the spotlight.
Consequently, we see renewed volatility in commodity prices, which impact commodity trade flows, affect the commodity traders
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg