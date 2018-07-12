You are here
OPINION
Smarter cities for a smarter world
Finding ways to consolidate areas, from connected societies to open-data sharing, will drive cooperation and the utilisation of multiple smart solutions
TRAFFIC congestion, air and noise pollution, or overcrowded public transport. These are just a few of the growing pains of a rapidly urbanising Asia, a region which is expected to be home to 64 per cent of the world's urban population by 2050.
As the population grows, technology keeps
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg