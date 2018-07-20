You are here
Solving the world's potability problems
During the past two decades, there have been only incremental advances in technology but no transformational developments in water solutions.
THE Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) has just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Within only one decade, it has become the most important global meeting on urban water and wastewater management. Thousands of the world's leading urban water experts and academics from different countries,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg