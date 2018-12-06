You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Tariff Man's trade war will claim innocent victims

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

IN a series of tweets this week, President Donald Trump announced that he was a "Tariff Man", trumpeting the revenue raised by tariffs and declaring that import taxes would maximise the US' economic power.

As Paul Krugman pointed out, it is a fallacy to think that foreigners are the only ones paying the tariff bill. US consumers pay as well. Believing that tariffs are a tax on foreign countries is like believing that sales taxes are a tax on Wal-Mart.

It also makes little sense for Mr Trump to brag about the tax revenue his tariffs are creating, when his own tax cuts have increased the deficit by enormous amounts. So far the tariffs have raised a few billion in revenue, but the tax cuts are expected to cost about US$100 billion every year.

Beyond these basic inconsistencies and mistakes, though, Mr Trump's faith in tariffs as a tool of economic greatness is misplaced. As a mechanism for increasing a country's strength in global markets, they leave much to be desired.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

First of all, the burden of tariffs falls mostly on domestic consumers - in other words, Americans - because the prices of many traded goods are set in world markets. Suppose a Chinese company is selling a washing machine in the US for US$1,000. Mr Trump then sets a tariff of US$200 on the washing machine. The Chinese company knows that it can go sell its washing machine somewhere else without the tariff - France, or Japan, or Russia - and still get about US$1,000 for it.

So in order to make it worth the Chinese company's while to sell the machine in the US, it is going to have to raise the sticker price to US$1,200.

That is an idealised example, of course. In fact, the US domestic market is large enough where it has some power to affect global prices, so Chinese merchants will pay some small portion of the tariff. But much of the cost of the tax will be borne by the American consumer.

The second reason tariffs aren't great is that they don't take currency movements into account. When the US taxes another country's goods, it puts downward pressure on that country's currency.

When China's yuan falls against the US dollar, it makes Chinese goods cheaper, cancelling out some of the effect of the tariff. The yuan was at about 16 US cents to the dollar earlier this year, but as Mr Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods and ramped up his trade-war rhetoric, it fell to roughly 14 cents - a decline of more than 12 per cent.

That currency drop made all Chinese goods - not just the ones Trump put tariffs on - cheaper in the US. That is probably one big reason why his tariff announcements didn't do anything to cut the US trade deficit with China, which has hit record highs this year.

The third reason tariffs are bad is that if done wrong, they can make life harder for US manufacturers and exporters.

As Professor Krugman and others (including myself) have repeatedly pointed out, many of the Chinese goods that Mr Trump is taxing are parts, machinery and materials that US manufacturers need to make their products. By raising production costs, tariffs make US manufacturers less competitive, both at home and abroad - exactly the opposite of what Mr Trump wants to do.

A recent report by UBS Group found that American companies are starting to shift production overseas in response to the US tariffs.

Raising the competitiveness of US companies is a worthy goal, but tariffs are a bad tool for the job.

There is a better one available - export subsidies. Instead of taxing foreign products in the US market, use tax revenue - from income taxes, which don't distort the economy very much - to help US-based companies sell their wares abroad.

Export subsidies aren't perfect; they also hurt the US consumer because they allow companies to raise domestic prices to match the higher prices they can get overseas. But by nudging US companies to get out of the cozy domestic market and compete on the world stage, they probably give productivity a boost.

Mr Trump's goal of making the US more competitive isn't bad, but he needs to stop using bad tools. Tariffs will not, as he said, "max out our economic power"; instead, to the extent that they aren't cancelled out by currency movements, they will raise costs for American manufacturers and prices for American consumers.

Tariff Man needs to cool his jets. BLOOMBERG

  • The writer is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He was an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University, and he blogs at Noahpinion.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening