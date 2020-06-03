The heart of finance: Social bonds as a way to improve the world

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A NEW type of financing has the potential to improve the lives of some of the world's poorest people
In a bustling mid-sized city in India, a young man grapples with the age-old question of how to earn a living - and improve his station in life.
While he can read and write, office...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes