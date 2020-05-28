The pandemic could lead to outbreaks of other maladies

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AN UNUSUAL silence fills the waiting area of my fellow paediatrician's office in suburban Maryland. On a typical day, one would expect to see the animated bustle of children. Nowadays, only two out of 10 scheduled visits might take place. Unused vaccine phials rapidly accumulate as families...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes