The Putin referendum will affect not just Russia, but the world

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
VLADIMIR Putin made his first public appearance over the weekend after more than a month of lockdown asserting that an "absolute majority" of Russians back his controversial plan to change the constitution to extend his term in the Kremlin. While the ballot is primarily being seen through the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes