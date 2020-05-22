The 'robots are taking our jobs' threat gets real

Get our introductory offer at only
IF THERE was ever a good time for the robots-taking-over-jobs argument, this may be it. Not just because factory owners do not want to pay for rising labour costs, but because workers do not want to gather every day in petri dishes.
Chinese manufacturing is facing a challenge since...
