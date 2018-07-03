You are here
The US and Europe should share info and track Chinese investment flows
China, the source of largesse especially to eastern and southern European countries, is playing one region off against the other.
TALK about a trade war between the United States and China may have overshadowed another major debate about the impact of Chinese investment, taking place on both sides of the Atlantic.
While the US Congress considers reforming the Committee on Foreign Investment of the US - CFIUS, an
