Travel bubbles are a good start but they are not enough

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE'S efforts to open its borders to travellers is certainly moving the country in the right direction. It has recently established a travel bubble with Hong Kong, on top of earlier unilateral openings with New Zealand, Brunei, Vietnam and Australia (excluding Victoria state), allowing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes