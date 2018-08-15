You are here
US and Turkey on a collision course: the perils of nationalism
Current tensions reflect disagreements between the nations and their colliding interests in the Middle East
Washington
MUCH has been said and written in recent years about the rise of nationalism and its political-ideological relatives, nativism and mercantilism, and the way they help drive to power strong leaders with authoritarian leanings.
Those who have welcomed this trend have
