You are here
TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT: COMMENTARY
US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace
KOREA has been the plaything of the Great Powers for the past 130 years. First it was China, Russia and Japan that competed to dominate the fading Joseon dynasty in the 1880-1895 period, then it was Japan and Russia for the next 15 years, then Japan alone until 1945. Since then, the USSR/China (
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg