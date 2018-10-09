US$60b challenge to China's 'debt diplomacy'

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a landmark bill which will create a US$60 billion new agency aimed at strategic investment in developing countries. The proposed International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) is the latest step in Washington's response to China's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg