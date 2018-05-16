You are here
User Experience: Much sought-after X factor
Investing in a pleasurable, addictive experience for customers on a brand's site pays outsized dividends.
INCREASED ownership of personal mobile devices and unfettered Internet access has given rise to a new breed of consumer - arguably some of the most informed yet impatient in history. The contest for attention has never been fiercer. Businesses seeking to meaningfully engage audiences and elevate
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg