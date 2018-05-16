You are here

Home > Opinion

What Walmart-Flipkart deal could mean for e-commerce in India

Policy direction for domestic e-commerce regulations could change. Will the dominance of online retail by foreign companies be liberalised or curtailed? Watch this space.
Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180516_PCFLIP_3437077.jpg
Flipkart (above, its online services HQ in Bengaluru) started out in 2008, selling just books. Its buyout by Walmart gives the US retail giant access to more than a million of its customers and casts Walmart as a key player in India's e-commerce.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE world witnessed its biggest e-commerce deal when the American retail giant, Walmart, announced the acquisition of a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart, India's major online retail platform. The acquisition, at a value of US$16 billion, is reportedly the largest buyout by Walmart in online retail

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

May 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Keppel, Aspen

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening