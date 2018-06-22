You are here

Home > Opinion

When 'diversity' is used against Asian Americans

Using yardsticks other than grades punishes those who are smart and study hard
Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20180622_ASIAN_3478034.jpg
Asian-Americans applying for admission to some Ivy League schools may face the same discrimination Jews faced in the 1920's, including the spectre of an 'Asian quota' or 'bamboo ceiling'.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Washington

WE HAVE been hearing a lot from Social Justice Warriors (SJW's) complaining about the economic, political and societal privileges that Americans of European descent supposedly enjoy - AKA "white privilege".

According to the proponents of this concept, while non-white

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

BT_20180622_NBBREXIT22_3478310.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening