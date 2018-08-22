You are here
Why accountants should embrace Machine Learning
AI and ML are enabling tools that take the tedious gruntwork out of accounting, freeing up professionals to provide valuable insights - as well as professional scepticism - which are sought-after services no machine can replicate.
RECENT technology advancements have placed Artificial Intelligence (AI), along with its subfield of Machine Learning (ML), at the forefront of transforming the accounting industry. Major accounting practices are starting to implement ML to streamline their operations with the aim of achieving
