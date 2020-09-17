You are here

Home > Opinion

Why digital transformation efforts fail

Misunderstanding what this catch-all term means, coupled with poor internal alignment, is often why digital efforts do not succeed.
Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200917_MCDIGI_4244372.jpg
Digital transformation is the evolution of new business operations, outputs and outcomes. Think about how Netflix has redefined the way we access entertainment and the impact it has had on the industry, from cinemas to movie rental stores.
PHOTO: REUTERS

DIGITAL transformation encompasses how organisations employ technology to re-imagine and re-invent their processes and offerings, to achieve a competitive advantage across the business.

However, over the years, digital transformation has been used as a catch-all term that encompasses not...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the...

Sep 17, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

Las Vegas homebuyers are bidding up prices in collapsing economy

[LAS VEGAS] Nowhere is the widening gap between real estate and the real economy more apparent than in Las Vegas,...

Sep 17, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia...

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.