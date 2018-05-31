You are here
Why robots will not eat the banker's lunch
That clarion call that robots will take over the world does not apply to bankers because humans bring a more holistic approach to complex relationship management.
VIDEO killed the radio star, so the song goes. A question that has been thrown up a lot of late is whether technology will kill the private banker. A recent report by management consultant Opimas LLC predicts that more than 200,000 jobs in banks across different work areas would be made
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg