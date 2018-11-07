Why this is not a bear market despite a brutal October

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
OCTOBER'S sharp equity selldown has raised fears about whether this marks the beginning of a bear market, as defined by a fall of more than 20 per cent from peak to trough. US and world stock indices fell close to 10 per cent within the month.
Market participants are beginning to draw
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg