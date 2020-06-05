Widening the appeal, use of mediation

Get our introductory offer at only
WE refer to Danny Quah's letter ("Formalising mediation in Covid-19", BT, June 3, 2020).
As Singapore's leading provider of alternative dispute resolution services, the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC) welcomes his call to promote mediation as a means of dispute resolution - both during...
