You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

Will the global debt bomb explode again in an era of low interest rates?

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Borrowing boom

Washington

DEBT is the crux of the matter. If you want to understand what makes the world vulnerable to a global recession or, possibly, something much worse, you've got to come to grips with the worldwide debt buildup. It's not the only candidate for calamity, but it ranks first among the possibilities.

At the end of March, worldwide debt totalled US$246.5 trillion, reports the Institute of International Finance (IIF), an industry research and advocacy organisation. That was nearly 320 per cent of world gross domestic product (GDP), up about 20 percentage points since 2012. Although no one knows how much can be borrowed safely, the dangers are obvious. Too much borrowing may lead to default or - to meet their debt obligations - reductions in other spending.

US President Donald Trump surely grasps the political implications. Little wonder that he so single-mindedly pressures the Federal Reserve to cut short-term interest rates. As it turns out, debt is a double-edged sword. Borrowing may initially quicken economic growth, as funds are disbursed and spent. But if borrowers can't repay or struggle to repay, economic growth may suffer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SAFE ASSETS

What further confuses the situation is that different countries have different experiences and different tolerance levels for debt. The US - to take an obvious example - has so far shown a relatively high tolerance for borrowing. One reason - dollar securities, US Treasury bonds and the like are considered "safe assets" that will be repaid when they mature.

Glance at the table (above). It shows the debts of large nations and of the world. The debt figures include total borrowings of households, non-financial businesses and governments. The loans come in many forms and maturities, ranging from home mortgages to business loans to government bonds.

The table's inescapable message is that, since at least 2012, the economic recovery has depended heavily on the assumption of more and more debt. In some countries, the stimulus has come from added government debt. In others, business and household borrowing have taken the lead.

But regardless of the sources of borrowing, the questions it raises are similar. How much longer can the borrowing boom continue? If it falters, will other sources of spending - consumers reducing their savings or businesses increasing new investments - take up the slack? If so, will the economic slowdown be mild or more serious?

CHINA GROWTH

So far, low interest rates have helped sustain the global economy. But there are limits to how much this can continue. China has just reported the slowest growth rate (6.2 per cent over the past year) since 1992, despite easy money.

Economists at the IIF worry that the worst is still to come. Borrowing by emerging market countries - Brazil, India and China, for example - represents about 30 per cent of global debt, the IIF reckons. Almost US$3 trillion of these loans and bonds have to be renewed ("rolled over") by the end of 2020. These represent financial vulnerabilities. High debt levels at some US and European firms also pose dangers.

The question remains: Will the debt bomb explode again? WP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly