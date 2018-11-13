Yangon Stock Exchange opens up to the world

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Yangon Stock Exchange (YSX) is expected to give foreign investors a New Year's gift. It will soon be releasing new rules to allow them to trade. The market authorities are making all the right moves soon after Myanmar enacted a new companies' law in August this year, lifting restrictions on
