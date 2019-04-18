You are here

Home > Opinion
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Yoo-hoo! Anybody home... yet?

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

IN "Yoo-hoo! YuuZoo, anybody home??" (BT, March 27), on the matter of YuuZoo shutting down its operations in Singapore, Ms Vivienne Tay described as challenging when trying to ascertain (a) who was running the company and (b) is it still solvent? The reported response from Singapore Exchange was that it remained "in engagement" with the company, but was unable to divulge further details as its engagements are "confidential". I am not vested, but found the comments astounding and now, about three weeks later, there's still no word to shareholders on what is happening?

If journalists of Singapore's only financial newspaper experience challenges in getting answers to what appear to be basic questions on behalf of shareholders, what hope is there for the small players out there?

Case in point: the voluntary liquidation of K1. Following the last communication from Deloitte & Touche on Feb 9, there has been zero communications. The listed office address/contact details of K1 no longer exist. The Deloitte offices moved a couple of streets but did not retain their phone numbers. Understandably, the process takes time, but surely it is not too onerous to update shareholders on the status of the disposal of assets, a la quarterly reporting requirements?

And the inability to even reach the responsible parties is even worse. Even in a zoo, there is bound to be response when one rattles the cage...

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That BT shares the same experience is no joy!

Chow Hon Meng

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening