Autodesk and JTC Sign MoU on Next-Gen Digital Delivery in Singapore’s Built Environment

PRESS RELEASE

This collaboration explores AI-enabled digital transformation across Singapore’s built environment, supporting its push toward an AI-ready economy

SINGAPORE – 5 November 2026 – Autodesk and JTC Corporation announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore AI-enabled digital transformation across the built environment project lifecycle, with a focus on connected data, intelligent project delivery and interoperable digital workflows. The collaboration will focus on accelerating digital transformation across the built environment sector by ensuring project information created during the design and construction stage can be trusted, exchanged, and reused across the asset lifecycle. By combining JTC’s end-to-end role in developing industrial infrastructure with Autodesk’s expertise in design and make technologies, both organisations aim to assess how AI-enabled workflows can support more efficient project delivery, informed decision-making and improved sustainability outcomes. Singapore’s built environment sector has made significant progress in digitalising how projects are planned, designed and delivered. As the industry looks ahead, the next opportunity is to build on these foundations by making information across the project lifecycle more connected, reusable and actionable through artificial intelligence, moving from digital delivery towards more intelligent delivery. “Singapore’s vision to build an AI-ready nation presents a powerful opportunity to transform how we design, construct, and manage our built environment, said Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Autodesk. “Through this collaboration with JTC, we look forward to exploring how AI-driven workflows and connected data can unlock new possibilities across the Design and Make lifecycle, elevating efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability from inception to operation.” Calvin Chung, Assistant CEO, JTC Corporation said, “We’ve made strong digital progress in Singapore’s built environment sector. The next step is to make it smarter. With Autodesk, we will explore how AI and data can be connected in a safe and accurate manner, to help us better plan, build, and manage our industrial infrastructure. The data can work for us long after a project is completed; helping us understand and operate the infrastructure more effectively, make well-informed decisions on the next project, and support Singapore’s transition to an AI-enabled economy” The collaboration will focus on three main pillars: 1. Connected Data and Lifecycle Information Management: Exploring how connected, structured, and governed data can strengthen information continuity and decision-making across project lifecycle stages; from early planning through to facility operations. 2. AI-enabled integrated digital project delivery and sustainability: Assessing AI capabilities and computational workflows to automate and streamline project delivery, model verification, and sustainability analysis, including embodied carbon and whole-life carbon assessments. 3. Interoperability and ecosystem collaboration: Demonstrating open, interoperable workflows and information-exchange models across platforms, system integrations, and third-party solutions to support wider digital transformation and responsible AI adoption across the sector.

About Autodesk

The world’s designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com.sg or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

About JTC Corporation

JTC is a government agency under Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry. We master plan, develop and manage sustainable, green and smart industrial estates such as One-North, Jurong Island, Jurong Innovation District, and Punggol Digital District. Our estates attract new investment and foster collaborative ecosystems that strengthen Singapore’s position as an advanced manufacturing hub. We also drive innovation in the Built Environment sector by piloting new construction technologies. For more information on JTC, visit www.jtc.gov.sg.

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