Award-Winning Risto Pizza Collaborates with Fortuna for Exclusive Singapore Event

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore welcomes Asia’s No. 1 Pizza for an exclusive two night dining collaboration at Fortuna this July

Award-winning pizza masters Giorgio and Giuseppe Errichiello join Fortuna Singapore for an exclusive collaboration on 30–31 July.

Singapore — On 30–31 July 2026, Fortuna Singapore partners with Risto Pizza by Napoli Sta Ca, recognised as Asia’s No. 1 Pizza by the 50 Top Pizza Guide, for an exclusive two-night dining collaboration.

Led by award-winning pizza masters Giorgio and Giuseppe Errichiello, the experience brings together Fortuna’s contemporary Italian cuisine with Risto Pizza’s renowned Neapolitan pizza craftsmanship through a specially curated multi-course menu priced at S$139++ per guest.

Highlights include Pala Romana al Riso Venere, Margherita a 4 Mani, Pizza Fritta Fortuna, Sansho & Eel Pizza, and Tirami-Ciao. The experience will be available across two dinner seatings at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM, with limited reservations available.

About Fortuna

Fortuna is a contemporary Italian dining destination dedicated to celebrating authentic Italian flavors through quality ingredients, refined craftsmanship, and warm hospitality. Inspired by regional Italian traditions while embracing modern culinary techniques, Fortuna creates memorable dining experiences that bring people together around exceptional food.

About Risto Pizza by Napoli Sta Ca

Risto Pizza by Napoli Sta Ca is an award-winning Italian pizzeria recognized as No. 1 Pizza in Asia by the 50 Top Pizza Guide. The restaurant is celebrated for its innovative interpretation of authentic Neapolitan pizza, combining time-honored techniques with premium seasonal ingredients and contemporary creativity. Its recognition by 50 Top Pizza has established Risto Pizza as one of Asia’s leading pizza destinations.

This press release was published as it was received from our partner, without any editing from The Business Times (BT) team.

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