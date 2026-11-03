Jeju Businesses Eye Singapore and ASEAN Expansion at Resorts World Sentosa Showcase

PRESS RELEASE

More than 20 Jeju companies will showcase 60+ products at ‘26 MEET JEJU in SINGAPORE, highlighting the island’s ASEAN expansion plans

South Korea’s Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is looking to expand its businesses into Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian market, bringing more than 20 companies and over 60 products to a three-day trade and consumer showcase at Resorts World Sentosa from 4 to 6 November 2026. Now in its third edition, ‘26 MEET JEJU in SINGAPORE will feature companies across the food, beverage, seafood, beauty and lifestyle sectors, highlighting Jeju’s ambitions to diversify its export markets and strengthen commercial relationships with Singapore importers, distributors and consumers. Organised by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Business Agency (JBA), the event combines consumer engagement with business development initiatives, including a dedicated business matching session on 5 November.

Singapore as a Gateway to ASEAN

Singapore’s established retail infrastructure, international trading networks and regional distribution channels make it an attractive market for Jeju businesses seeking opportunities beyond South Korea. For smaller producers, overseas expansion can present challenges, including identifying suitable distributors, understanding local consumer preferences and navigating regulatory requirements. The showcase aims to address some of these barriers by providing participating companies with direct consumer exposure while facilitating discussions with potential importers and business partners. “Now in its third year, ‘26 Meet Jeju in Singapore brings Jeju closer to Singaporean consumers while creating new opportunities for our companies to enter the ASEAN market,” said Ko Hi Shin, Director of the Jeju Business Agency Singapore Representative Office. The business matching session will enable participating companies to explore potential distribution arrangements, commercial partnerships and market entry opportunities.

Showcasing Jeju’s Export Potential

Best known internationally as a tourism destination, Jeju has developed a distinctive range of agricultural, seafood and consumer products associated with its volcanic environment and regional food culture. The showcase will feature Jeju’s signature citrus-based beverages and snacks, including green tangerine drinks, freshly pressed juices and chocolate-coated citrus treats.

Products being showcased for the first time in Singapore include Jejuindi’s Camellia Blossim sunscreen made from Jeju Camellia flower extracts and Hanwoo beef and Jeju Basalt’s Green Tangerine Drip Coffee.

Other offerings include Jeju barley chips, Udo Island peanut coffee, aloe vera beverages and locally produced dairy products. Seafood products such as marinated abalone, silver hairtail and ready-to-eat dishes will also be featured, alongside Jeju black pork and premium Korean Hanwoo beef. These products present opportunities for Jeju producers to reach Singapore’s food retail, hospitality and foodservice sectors, where differentiated imported products can appeal to consumers seeking new culinary experiences. Beyond food, participating beauty and wellness companies will introduce camellia-based sun cream, bio-cellulose facial masks, botanical skincare and fragrances inspired by Jeju’s natural environment. Selected products will be available for sampling, allowing brands to gauge consumer interest and build awareness in Singapore’s competitive retail market.

E-Commerce Expands Consumer Reach

Visitors to A Taste of Jeju Pop-Up at 2025 Invitation to Jeju, Korea.

To extend market access beyond the physical exhibition, products from 22 participating Jeju companies will also be available on Lazada and Shopee. Visitors can scan QR codes at the event to purchase products online and arrange home delivery. The integration of physical product discovery with e-commerce offers participating businesses an additional sales channel while potentially reducing their reliance on traditional retail distribution. As a consumer incentive, the first 350 visitors who spend at least S$20 on Jeju products will receive complimentary tasting vouchers for Jeju Hanwoo beef and black pork at DRIM Gold, a premium Korean restaurant and steakhouse in Singapore.

Strengthening Business and Cultural Ties

MOU signing ceremony at 2025 Invitation to Jeju, Korea.

Beyond trade promotion, the showcase will highlight Jeju’s tourism and cultural offerings, reinforcing broader connections between the island and Singapore. Opening-day activities on 4 November, from 3pm to 6pm at the B1 WEAVE atrium, will include Korean cultural performances, interactive games and lucky draws. Visitors can also explore Jeju tourism promotions, learn about the island’s NOWDA tourism membership programme and discover international educational exchange opportunities. The event’s return for a third consecutive year reflects Jeju’s continued efforts to cultivate commercial relationships in Singapore. For participating businesses, the showcase provides opportunities to test consumer demand, establish distribution networks and explore regional growth. For Singapore importers and retailers, it offers access to new Korean products and potential sourcing partnerships.

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Event Details

Event: ‘26 MEET JEJU in SINGAPORE Dates: 4–6 November 2026 Time: 10am–8pm daily Venue: Villa C, WEAVE and B1 Pavilion, WEAVE, Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway Business matching session: 5 November 2026 Public launch: 4 November, 3pm–6pm, B1 WEAVE atrium Admission: Free

About MEET JEJU

Showcase Jeju Island’s unique tourism attractions and rich cultural heritage while strengthening tourism and cultural ties between Jeju and Singapore.

This press release was published as it was received from our partner, without any editing from The Business Times (BT) team.

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