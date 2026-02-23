Leading the Next Era of Commerce: Shopee Brands Summit 2026 Charts the Path Ahead

Shopee’s 6th Regional Brands Summit brought brand partners together to explore the latest insights and innovations shaping e-commerce

Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil, hosted the Brands Summit 2026 on 6 February. Themed “Leading the Next Era of Commerce: AI-Powered Shopping, Smarter and Faster”, the sixth edition of the annual summit, held at Capella Singapore, brought together over 450 attendees representing more than 150 brands. The event celebrated key achievements by brands and outlined strategic priorities focused on expanding technological capabilities on the platform, bolstering brand partnerships and deepening consumer connections. A key focus of the summit was Shopee’s continued investment in AI-powered innovations across the shopping journey, from product discovery to engagement and conversion. These tools are designed to improve seller efficiency and elevate the overall customer shopping experience. With enhanced platform support and advancements, Shopee continues to empower brands to scale new heights while delivering the best shopping experiences for customers.

Enhancing Customer Connection and Engagement

Tapping into Shopee’s enhanced platform capabilities, brands can more efficiently and effectively reach their target audience. Using GMV Max, sellers can leverage Shopee’s AI-driven advertising system which tailors ad placements based on individual shopping behaviours. This allows sellers to drive more customer conversions and acquire new buyers at a lower cost. Shopee is also launching Brand Max, an algorithm-based branding solution that optimises prime ad placements and provides insights across the buyer funnel from opportunity to advocacy. This allows brands clear visibility into end-to-end performance metrics, enabling them to more effectively reach new customers. Building on its growing user base, Shopee recently launched Shopee VIP, a membership programme offering customers exclusive benefits, such as free doorstep delivery and up to 3% more coins cashback. With more targeted engagement, brands are better positioned to reach and connect more deeply with high-frequency, loyal brand customers. Shopee continues to roll out new campaigns aimed at boosting visibility for brands. With the expansion of its largest brand campaign, Hyper Brand Day, across more markets, Shopee is offering brands more exclusive campaign features, alongside online and offline marketing support from the platform. For regional brands, Shopee’s enhanced Regional Campaigns allows brands to localise and amplify innovative campaign concepts to users across markets.

Delivering a Smarter and Faster Buyer Experience

Providing buyers with the best shopping experience remains at the core of Shopee’s ongoing platform innovations. Continuously enhancing its platform features, Shopee offers buyers a more intuitive and customised experience, helping them find their desired products more efficiently. Through expanded fulfilment services and deeper 3PL collaborations, buyers also benefit from shorter waiting times. Intelligent Search for Faster Product Discovery – Shopee is enhancing its search experience with multi-modal inputs, allowing users to combine text, image, and voice searches to surface relevant results more efficiently. AI-powered, real-time filters further help buyers refine their searches, while concise summaries highlight key information, trends, and product recommendations, reducing the need for time-consuming manual searches. Creating More Personalised Shopping – Tailoring product recommendations according to user queries and shopping behaviour, Shopee’s AI Shopping Assistant delivers a more intuitive shopping experience by understanding the unique needs of different users, surfacing suitable products and information in real time. Accelerating Fulfilled-by-Shopee Operations – With greater warehouse capacity, a multi-warehouse network and the usage of algorithm-driven demand forecasting, Shopee continues to provide enhanced logistical support for sellers across the region. With these expanded capabilities, buyers can enjoy access to a wider assortment of products from different markets and heavily reduced delivery times. Expanded Third Party Logistics (3PL) Capabilities for Speed and Convenience – Through its 3PL network, Shopee is reaching customers quicker and providing them with more convenient delivery formats. Introducing Instant Delivery and fully automated, self-service lockers in more markets provides buyers more flexibility and reduced delivery waiting times. Together, these enhancements reflect Shopee’s commitment to removing friction across the entire shopping journey - from discovery to delivery. By combining intelligent technology with a more comprehensive fulfilment network, Shopee provides a seamless and reliable experience.

Driving Brand Efficiency with Tech Innovations

Shopee continues to build new AI-powered solutions which strengthen customer connection, engagement and brand reach. Integrating such tools into the platform increases seller efficiency, allowing brands to leverage technology to drive stronger first impressions, convert more customers and take their business to the next level. Highlighting Product Value for Faster Purchase Decisions – Using AI-powered product listing optimisation tools enables sellers to level up their entire product listing from the cover image and title to the description. By clearly surfacing key selling points and product attributes, these tools help buyers better understand product value at a glance, supporting more informed and faster purchasing decisions. Optimising Livestream Operations for Easier Content Creation – Livestream hosts often need to balance content delivery with real-time audience engagement. Shopee’s AI-driven livestreaming tools ease this process by highlighting key product selling points, prompting hosts with stream management actions, and generating suggested responses to viewer comments. This makes for a smoother experience for hosts, enabling them to create more engaging and efficient livestreams. Making Product Discovery More Personalised Through Brand Partnerships – Shopee works closely with brands to create innovative ways for shoppers to find what they are looking for online. With 3CE, Shopee brought the personal colour analysis experience online, allowing shoppers to discover suitable makeup shades and products. Through Shopee’s collaboration with Unilever, shoppers can use an AI-powered diagnostic tool, HairScan, to receive haircare recommendations tailored to their needs. By integrating AI tools across the platform, Shopee is enabling brands to connect more deeply with shoppers across every touchpoint of their shopping journey. Through smarter content creation and more personalised customer experiences, Shopee helps brands communicate their value clearly, build stronger customer relationships and scale efficiently. Ian Ho, Vice President, Shopee Singapore, shared, “Each year, the Brands Summit underscores Shopee’s dedication to helping brands scale with confidence and efficiency. As e-commerce continues to evolve, we remain committed to equipping brands with the right capabilities, actionable insights and a connected ecosystem to succeed. By working closely with our partners, we can shape the next phase of meaningful, long-term growth for both brands and consumers.”

