Neat Introduces Thinking Rooms with Agentic Deployment Management and Intelligent Framing

PRESS RELEASE

Driving workplace efficiency and meeting equity through next-generation distributed AI at the edge.

Neat, the industry’s first AI-native hardware and software platform for workplace collaboration, announced two next-generation distributed AI capabilities designed to transform passive meeting rooms into thinking environments: Neat Pulse MCP: Bridges the Neat Pulse management platform with large language models to usher in the era of agent-driven IT administration. Currently available as a locally-hosted beta to Neat customers. Intelligent Framing: This AI-on-the-edge capability ensures clear visibility and engaged, relevant, and equitable meeting experiences for all participants. Currently in beta, Intelligent Framing is scheduled for general availability in H2 2026.

Both innovations were demonstrated live at the InfoComm 2026 exhibition. “Agentic AI should solve practical problems, providing real answers to the hard, everyday headaches of hybrid work,” says Javed Khan, CEO of Neat. “We’re making fleet management easier and offering far-end participants more engaging meeting experiences. This is about giving organisations—and the people in them—the power to solve these operational challenges at scale, ensuring every room is always ready and every meeting is seamless.”

Neat Pulse MCP: Agent-Driven Device Management for the Enterprise

Neat Pulse MCP gives agents the tools to act on any management objective. Administrators can issue an instruction or question, and the agent reasons through how to respond. The MCP can also be used to set up autonomous routines that run without manual involvement. Examples include: Room readiness: Ask “Is my meeting room ready?” and the agent determines what to check, queries the relevant devices, and either confirms readiness or fixes any open issues. Or run a scheduled routine that runs the same checks automatically every morning before the work day begins.

Autonomous fleet management: Define a policy once and let the agent monitor continuously—identifying offline devices, attempting recovery, escalating only what it cannot resolve, and broadcasting maintenance alerts to affected spaces.

Room Messages: Push messages to any Neat-enabled room at the moment they matter. Send a welcome message displayed as a guest check-in or a notice when a room becomes unavailable. Room Messages are a new feature coming soon to Neat Pulse and will also be available to demo at InfoComm.

Local client compatibility: The Neat Pulse MCP beta is running locally and therefore works with local MCP clients, such as Claude Code and Gemini CLI.

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“By taking fleet management out of siloed platforms and making it accessible to AI systems through MCP, Neat Pulse is helping redefine how collaboration environments are orchestrated,” said Tormod Ree, Chief Product & Engineering Officer of Neat. “MCP enables intelligent agents to interact with Neat Pulse and manage devices across their environments. This is a foundational step toward agent-driven workplace operations.”

Intelligent Framing: AI at the Edge for Equitable Meetings

Intelligent Framing uses dedicated, on-device AI to continuously analyze spatial data across Neat devices in the room to ensure the most relevant participants are clearly visible to remote viewers. This technology moves beyond standard framing by sensing, identifying, and presenting the most relevant activity to far-end participants. By intelligently interpreting the ebb and flow of meeting interactions, the system dynamically adjusts the view to highlight the most active participants, with a commitment to continuous intelligence growth as the technology evolves. To deliver maximum flexibility and meeting equity, Neat is introducing more intelligent options for framing meeting participants: Equal (Existing Default): Standard framing that delivers consistent, identical screen real estate to every individual in the room.

Highlights (New): Features three, six, or eight participants in large, prominent tiles. The set is dynamic, continuously adapting to present the most relevant participants while keeping everyone else visible in smaller tiles.

Highlights + Room (New): Features three, four, or five highlighted participants in large tiles, while remaining participants appear in a full-room view, preserving spatial context alongside conversational clarity.

About Neat

Neat transforms passive rooms into thinking environments with smarter, simpler video devices powered by distributed intelligence. Open by design and built for every space, Neat devices sense, respond, and coordinate seamlessly to support more natural collaboration through meeting experiences shaped around human behavior. Compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and flexible BYOD workflows, Neat devices deliver fast deployment, intuitive management, and exceptional audio and video quality. Founded in Oslo, Neat has a passionate global team redefining how people meet and collaborate. Learn more at neat.no.

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