QuickHR and UOB launch host-to-host payroll integration for SMEs .

QuickHR and UOB have launched a host-to-host direct feed integration to automate SME payroll management in Singapore

QuickHR, a multiple award-winning Human Resources Management System (HRMS), has launched a host-to-host (H2H) payment feed integration, designed to simplify financial and HR operations for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. This integration connects QuickHR Payroll Software directly with UOB’s SME banking platform, enabling seamless, automated data transfer between both systems. With payroll data securely transmitted from QuickHR to UOB in real time, businesses can process salary payments with one click, eliminating the need for bank file uploads or repeat data entry. In Singapore and across the region, SMEs face increasing compliance challenges and operational risks from manual payroll processes. A recent report by Remote, The Hidden Costs of Payroll Mistakes (2024), highlights that fragmented payroll systems are a primary cause of errors that can impact both financial outcomes and employee trust [1]. With H2H direct feed integration, SMEs can eliminate the risks of manual payroll, improve data accuracy and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, while freeing up valuable time to focus on strategic business initiatives. “As a long-standing UOB partner, QuickHR has worked closely with UOB to deliver an integrated payroll and banking workflow for SMEs,” said Mr. Suki Bajaj, Managing Director at QuickHR. “The direct integration supports more efficient and secure payroll processing through system-to-system connectivity.” “Our host-to-host integration with QuickHR enables businesses to streamline payroll and banking workflows through automated data exchange,” said Mr. Paul Kan, Country Head, SME Banking (Emerging Enterprise), UOB. “This reflects UOB’s continued commitment to supporting SMEs with solutions that enhance operational efficiency and scalability.” To mark the launch, eligible SMEs may access limited-time onboarding incentives when opening a new UOB eBusiness Account through QuickHR at https://quickhr.co/uob-payroll-integration subject to applicable terms and conditions [2].

References

[1] Source: Remote, The Hidden Costs of Payroll Mistakes, 2024. [2] Terms and conditions for UOB eBusiness Account apply. Deposit Insurance Scheme: Singapore dollar deposits of non-bank depositors and monies and deposits denominated in Singapore dollars under the Supplementary Retirement Scheme are insured by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation, for up to S$100,000 in aggregate per depositor per Scheme member by law. Foreign currency deposits, dual currency investments, structured deposits and other investment products are not insured.

About QuickHR

QuickHR was developed by Enable Business, a multiple award-winning B2B SaaS company, and offers an all-in-one HR management platform designed to automate and simplify HR processes, from recruitment and payroll to leave management and performance appraisal, helping HR teams reduce administrative workload and focus on their core business. For more information about QuickHR, please visit https://quickhr.co

This press release was published as it was received from our partner, without any editing from The Business Times (BT) team.

You can publish your own paid press release on BT. Simply fill in this form, and our team will respond by the next business day.